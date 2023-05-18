Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roots to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

