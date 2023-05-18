Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 1% Higher

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

