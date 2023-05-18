Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

