Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Ross Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.77-4.99 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after buying an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.