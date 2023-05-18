Royal Bank of Canada Trims IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Target Price to $27.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $355.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.60. IBEX has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.94 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IBEX by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

