Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1,074.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

