Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.22.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.