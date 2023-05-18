Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.05. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 167,622 shares changing hands.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

