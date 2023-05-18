Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.05. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 167,622 shares changing hands.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.