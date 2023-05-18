RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Stories

