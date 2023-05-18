Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Rubellite Energy stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,107. The stock has a market cap of C$120.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Rubellite Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$14.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4421053 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

