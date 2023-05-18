Rublix Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $48,982.02 and $72.46 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rublix has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00235299 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $72.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

