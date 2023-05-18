Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ryder System by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Featured Articles

