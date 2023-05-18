Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $3.50 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SABR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 1,401,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,476. Sabre has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabre by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 358,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,109 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 93.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $1,211,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

