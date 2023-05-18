Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,957. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.