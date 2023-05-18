Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Saia worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock worth $1,450,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.41. 10,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.51. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

