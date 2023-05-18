SALT Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, SALT has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $10,782.67 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017874 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,378.61 or 0.99953097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

