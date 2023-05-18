Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 889,818 shares in the company, valued at $17,796,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34.

On Friday, March 3rd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.