SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Shares of SD opened at $16.75 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $618.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.34.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

