SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of SD opened at $16.75 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $618.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.34.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%.
SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
