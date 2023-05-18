Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Market Perform

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

