Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Market Perform

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.