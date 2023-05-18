Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on STC. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of STC traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
