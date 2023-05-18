Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.77

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $5.84. Schroders shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 8,605 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.39) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Schroders Trading Up 3.0 %

About Schroders

Schroders Plc is an asset management company, which engages in investment management activities. It operates under the Asset Management and Wealth Management segments. The Asset Management segment focuses on investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets, and alternatives products.

