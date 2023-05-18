Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.60).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.39) to GBX 470 ($5.89) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Trading Up 0.9 %

Schroders stock opened at GBX 464.10 ($5.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.36) and a one year high of GBX 509.33 ($6.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,533.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 464.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 463.34.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Schroders

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,857.82). In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,857.82). Also, insider Deborah Waterhouse bought 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($25,770.89). Corporate insiders own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.