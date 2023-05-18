Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Cut by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,347,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 223,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.