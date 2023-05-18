Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

