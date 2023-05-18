Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 193,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,489. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

