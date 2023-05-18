Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Lowered by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 669,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.05. 299,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,364. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

