Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ero Copper worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.6 %

ERO stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

