Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 3,821 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IYW opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.