Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

