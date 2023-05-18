Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB opened at $76.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.