Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

MOS opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

