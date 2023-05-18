Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,815 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

SCHD opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

