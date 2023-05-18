Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,885,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,125,000 after purchasing an additional 482,506 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

