Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,066 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CSX by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CSX by 94.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

