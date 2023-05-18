Scotiabank Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MI.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

