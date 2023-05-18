Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 7.1%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.22. 302,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 355,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 897.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth $47,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

