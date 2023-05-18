Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 349 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seagen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,142. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

