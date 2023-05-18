Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp Sells 349 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Seagen Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,142. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.