Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,642 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of Seagen worth $30,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,575 shares of company stock worth $34,143,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 399,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,344. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

