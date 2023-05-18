Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) versus Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Financial Analysis

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Secom has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Princeton Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secom N/A N/A N/A Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Secom and Princeton Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Secom pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Princeton Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Princeton Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Princeton Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Secom and Princeton Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A Princeton Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Princeton Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Princeton Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Princeton Bancorp is more favorable than Secom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secom and Princeton Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secom $9.35 billion 1.74 $839.04 million $0.88 19.81 Princeton Bancorp $78.94 million 2.03 $25.98 million $4.15 6.16

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp. Princeton Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Princeton Bancorp beats Secom on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secom

SECOM Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment focuses on fire protection equipment such as automatic fire alarm and fire extinguishing systems for office buildings, plants, tunnels, ships, residences, and cultural properties. The Medical Services segment deals with pharmaceutical dispensing and home nursing services, as well as the operation of residences for seniors, electronic medical report systems, medical equipment sales, personal care services, and real estate leasing for hospitals and healthcare-related institutions. The Insurance Services segment sells non-life insurance policies and treatment products in overcoming cancer. The Geographic Information Services segment collects satellite and aerial geospatial data, and provides them to national and foreign governments.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

