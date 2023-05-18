Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Sold by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 498,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,980 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 663,415 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $20,660,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,083,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

LGST opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

