Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Trading Up 1.3%

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$304.00 and last traded at C$304.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$300.00.

Senvest Capital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$318.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$323.82. The company has a market cap of C$753.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.98.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$61.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.44 million during the quarter.

About Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.