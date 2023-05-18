Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.33) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.34) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.42) to GBX 2,854 ($35.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,875.82 ($36.02).

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,393 ($29.98). 5,802,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,799. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.74). The stock has a market cap of £163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,384.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,397.81.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,916.67%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.09) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($224,259.88). 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

