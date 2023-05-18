Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 50 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,062 ($38.36). The company had a trading volume of 47,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,129. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,082 ($38.61). The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,963.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

