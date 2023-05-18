Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Decreases By 7.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 47,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.
Insider Activity at Affirm
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
Affirm Price Performance
AFRM opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.17.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.