Short Interest in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Decreases By 7.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,130,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 47,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFRM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,438 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

