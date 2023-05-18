Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Decreases By 7.2%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,072,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 3,309,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.5 days.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DREUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

