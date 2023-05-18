Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Declines By 7.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

