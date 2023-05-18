Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Signature Bank Trading Up 12.3 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Signature Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $105,631,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

