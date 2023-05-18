Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Trading Up 12.3 %
Signature Bank stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $226.59. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
