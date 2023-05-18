Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.56

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.45. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 201,008 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

