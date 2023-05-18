Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.56

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.56, but opened at $3.45. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 201,008 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.01.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
