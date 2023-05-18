Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

