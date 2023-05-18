Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.